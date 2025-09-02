Woke Fail: Aussie Football League Backs Snoop Dogg’s Upcoming Performance Despite Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Criticism Backlash

Australian Football’s chief is backing Snoop Dogg’s planned performance at the league’s grand final event despite the attacks the rapper faces after he said he was annoyed at the LGBTQ representation in films, including Disney’s Lightyear.

Australian Football League (AFL) chief executive Andrew Dillon has affirmed that Snoop’s planned appearance at the league’s biggest game is still on, and he is sure the rapper will do a “great job.”

“What I’m looking forward to over the next four weeks is the most important nine games of the year,” Dillon told media this week. “Then we’ll get to the last Saturday in September and we’ll have the two best teams there.”

He added, “The grand final entertainment will add to what will be an amazing spectacle… it will be at a level that we haven’t seen for a long time, he’ll do a great job.”

Dillon also discounted the decidedly non-woke lyrics of Snoop’s earlier songs, too, as many woke cancelers in Australia have been agitating against the rapper’s appearance based on his purportedly “homophobic” lyrics from decades ago.

The AFL chief said that you can’t hold the old lyrics against Snoop because he is a different person today. And he told fans that AFL can’t couch for “every lyric in every song ever written or performed by any artist who has or will appear on our stage.”

The woke mob rose up to cancel Snoop Dogg for two reasons in Australia.

The first backlash formed when the rapper told a podcaster that he was annoyed that there were lesbian moms with a child in the Disney film Lightyear, and he said that when he took his grandson to see the show, the boy asked him how two women could have a baby.

“I Didn’t Come for This Shit,” he said of having to explain radical gay politics to his grandson.

The second reason is fixed a bit closer to home for Australians. It turns out that only days before Snoop made his anti-LGBTQ comments, a major Aussie football player was suspended for making supposedly homophobic comments.

Consequently, on the tail of the player’s suspension and on top of Snoop’s past lyrics and his new comments about the Disney film, the woke mob went gunning for Snoop Dogg.

