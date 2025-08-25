Woke Mob Comes to Cancel Snoop Dogg After He Questioned Why Studios Like Disney Put LGBTQ Content in Movies for Children

Rumors are swirling that the woke mob is after rapper Snoop Dogg and that the Australia Football League may cancel his scheduled appearance after he criticized Disney for jamming LGBTQ content into its children’s films.

The rapper appeared on a podcast released last week in which he questioned Disney and other studios for pushing the hardcore LGBTQ+ agenda into every movie, and noted how annoyed he was when his grandson was prodded to ask how two woman can have a baby when gay moms suddenly appeared on screen when he took the boy to see the 2022 film, Lightyear.

Snoop said all he wanted to do was watch a movie with his grandson and didn’t expect to have to explain gay sexual relationships with the child. “So it’s like… I’m scared to go to the movies. Like y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for,” he said.

But Snoop’s moment of honesty is becoming a point of controversy in Australia.

The rapper is scheduled to appear at the Australian Football League’s grand final day, one of the league’s biggest events. However, with his comments criticizing gay representation in film, some are starting to claim that the AFL will cancel Snoop’s appearance.

“Snoop is presenting on grand final day, the biggest day of the year for AFL. It’s a controversial choice,” said former Demons player David Schwarz, according to News.com.

“I’ll make a statement here, he will get cancelled, he will not be presenting on grand final day,” Schwarz continued. “Snoop will be cancelled this week and rightfully so. You can’t isolate a minority group”

Schwarz then noted that AFL Crows player Izak Rankine recently became mired in much controversy and was jsut handed a four-game suspension for using a homophobic slur, so it would be natural that they also act against Snoop Dogg for his comments.

“Everyone has condemned Rankine and then when you have our guest of honor making those comments, there will be big discussions. It’s reported he is being paid $5 million … you just don’t know what he’s going to do,” he said.

Another former AFL player, Brendan Fevola, agreed that Snoop is likely in trouble with the league. In fact, Fevola predicted that the league is “going to axe him.”

“Because of his lyrics in his song and he talked about (struggling to discuss)— gay parents over the weekend. I think he will get the arse, and they are going to go for an Aussie artist to play at the MCG. That will happen, take that to the bank. He will get the (arse), which he should,” Fevola exclaimed.

There has been no comment from the AFL, but the league’s CEO, Andrew Dillion, had previously said that Snoop’s performance would be family friendly.

