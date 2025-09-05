‘Doctor Who’ Star Ncuti Gatwa Calls Shakespeare ‘Unapologetically Queer’

Actor Ncuti Gatwa says William Shakespeare was “unapologetically queer,” adding that 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe was a “bad bitch.”

Ncuti Gatwa, who stars as Christopher Marlow on London’s West End in the play Born With Teeth, told Vogue that his character is “a bad bitch,” adding, “if Christopher Marlowe were alive today, he would’ve painted the town red.”

“The rivalry they feel towards one another and the admiration they feel and how that affects their artistry — it was a juicy subject matter to get into,” the actor said of playing Marlowe opposite of Edward Bluemel, who portrays William Shakespeare.

The play reportedly focuses on the relationship between the two playwrights in a series of imagined meetings while writing Shakespeare’s “Henry VI.”

Gatwa went on to say “how unapologetically queer Kit Marlowe was and indeed Shakespeare,” adding, “I found out that the pair of them would write into their work same-sex pronouns. They wouldn’t hide their queerness.”

“I thought, I have to play this role,” the actor said.” I was taken by this notion there was an iconic queer artist of the Elizabethan era whose work and legacy have been hidden a bit, and it’d be cool to engage with that. Not resurrect it, but give it a new life.”

As Breitbart News reported, Gatwa exited British sci fi staple Doctor Who after two seasons of controversy over ultra woke storylines, despite previous claims that he was not under pressure by network executives.

Last year, the actor promoted his first season as the star of Doctor Who with a litany of woke grievances, claiming, “there’s so much white mediocrity that gets celebrated” and lamenting so-called “transphobia.”

