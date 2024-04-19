‘Doctor Who’ Star Ncuti Gatwa: ‘There’s so Much White Mediocrity that Gets Celebrated’

Actor Ncuti Gatwa is promoting his first season as the star of Dr. Who with a litany of woke grievances, from “white mediocrity” to “transphobia.”

Gatwa, born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland, did not hold back his opinions on a range of political topics in an interview with Attitude magazine. The actor, who rose to fame in the Netflix series Sex Education, accused British politicians of bigotry for suggesting restrictions on grotesque sterilization procedures in children and opposing male dominance of women’s sports.

“Everything trickles down from the top, and when you see politicians openly attacking marginalized communities, when you see our politicians openly attacking trans people, it makes it okay for everyone else,” Gatwa told Attitude magazine.

“People who are the most vulnerable, the most disenfranchised, most disconnected from everyone else, are being told that they are the threats,” Gatwa added. “It’s sick because it’s a hiding-away of your own ineptitude.”

“You’re going to put the blame on immigrants, black and brown people, trans people, queer people, to hide the fact that you are not doing anything for people? It’s easier to just create discord amongst people. It’s divide and conquer, isn’t it?” the Barbie actor said.

Gatwa’s comments are reportedly regarding leaders of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, who have been in control of the Parliament and executive branch since 2019, and have been under attack for pushing back against illegal immigration and transgender propaganda.

Last year, the British government said it would require schools to inform parents of signs of their child engaging in transgenderism, as well as prohibit trans students from joining contact sports teams of the opposite sex.

Elsewhere in his interview with Attitude, Gatwa insisted that he needed to find a path toward self-love and acceptance — and lamented what he called “white mediocrity,” claiming it gets “celebrated” while black people have to be “absolutely flawless” in order to be treated half as well.

“There’s so much white mediocrity that gets celebrated, and black people, we have to be absolutely flawless to get half of [that] anyway,” the Sex Education star said. “So, I’m slowly training myself out of that and being like, ‘No shit. You deserve love just for existing.'”

“And that has taught me to be a lot more loving as well, in a weird way,” Gatwa added.

Gatwa is the first black actor to portray the title character of Dr. Who — which is now co-produced by Disney and the BBC — after actress Jodie Whittaker became the Doctor’s first incarnation as a woman. He has also been advertised as the first queer iteration of the sci-fi hero. He was introduced to the series during a string of anniversary specials that brought back former star David Tennant only to have a transgender character dress him down as inferior because of his male sex.

