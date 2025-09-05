Pro-Palestinian BDS Urges Boycott of Radiohead for 2017 Tour to Israel

The pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel, and antisemitic “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” (BDS) is urging a boycott of Radiohead’s upcoming tour because the band never “apologized” for a concert in 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The concert took place long before the current conflict, which started with the Hamas terror attack in 2023. BDS seeks simply to punish any artist who dares to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist by performing there.

Israel’s Ynetnews.com reported:

On Wednesday, the British rock group announced a European and UK tour set for November and December, with stops in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin. Shortly after the announcement, BDS issued a statement through PACBI, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel. “Even as Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza reaches its final, brutal and degenerative phase of deliberate starvation, Radiohead continues its silence and complicity,” the statement read. It singled out guitarist Jonny Greenwood, accusing him of “crossing our picket line repeatedly by performing a short drive away from a live-streamed massacre, alongside an Israeli artist [Dudu Tassa] who entertains Israeli forces responsible for the massacre.”

The fact that Palestinian terrorists attacked a music festival on October 7, 2023, murdering nearly hundreds of innocent music fans and kidnapping dozens more, was not mentioned in the BDS press statement.

Greenwood has been outspoken about his refusal to boycott Israeli artists or audiences, despite intense pressure from BDS, which has growing support in an increasingly anti-Israel, antisemitic Europe.

“[S]ilencing Israeli artists for being born Jewish in Israel doesn’t seem like any way to reach an understanding between the two sides of this apparently endless conflict,” he said in a statement last year.