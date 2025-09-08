‘Marvel Rivals’ Game Adds Thor’s Lesbian Sister Who Has Trans Husband

Marvel Rivals video game is ramping up the LGBTQ+ representation with its fourth game release this month by featuring the sister of Thor, the Asgardian God of Thunder, who is a lesbian with a transgender husband.

The storyline for the game, put out by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, follows villain character Doctor Doom who meets his alternate reality self — who is a hero — and that causes a “timestream entanglement” in which heroes and corresponding villains come to fight each other for domination over the universe. It is a first person shooter-styled game first released last year and already has several gay characters introduced.

The new release is reportedly set to add the character Vanguard Angela (Aldrif Odinsdottir), who is the daughter of Asgard’s God King, Odin. That makes her the sister of popular Marvel comic book hero, Thor, God of Thunder.

In the comics, the character, Angela, is married to a male character named Sera who was later written as having “transitioned” to female in the comics.

The game describes the Angela character this way: “As the Hand of Heven, the warrior called Angela embodies unwavering courage and determination. Able to manipulate Ichors into various weapons and unfurl her wings to soar across the battlefield, she is ready to deliver divine judgment upon her foes.”

It isn’t clear if the game will reference Angela’s lesbianism, but in the comics the character has been portrayed as explicitly gay.

Fans of the game were quick to play up Angela’s sexual proclivities, though, as at least one fan posted an image from a recent comic book that featured Angela’s lesbianism.

