Comedian Michael Ian Black Calls Out Newsom’s ‘Cartoon Character’ Social Media Trump Trolling: ‘Do Your F**king Job’

Comedian and CNN podcaster Michael Ian Black is not a big fan of California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s online meme campaign trolling President Donald Trump because he hates the idea of turning our politicians into “cartoons.”

Black co-hosts the CNN-sponsored, left-wing podcast Have I Got News for You with comedians Roy Wood, Jr., and Amber Ruffin which featured guest panelists comedian Dave Foley and Dem. Rep. Jasmine Crockett from Texas.

During one segment of the episode, Wood asked the rest of the crew what they thought of the meme avalanche coming from Gov. Newsom in which his campaign team has been flooding the Internet with absurd memes attacking Trump and lauding Newsom, as he gears up his campaign for the Democrat nomination for president in 2028.

But, as it happens, Michael Ian Black is not a big fan of Newsom’s silly meme war.

“Uh I hate this. I know I’m in the minority on this. I hate that he’s doing this. Because I hate that we’re reducing our politicians to cartoon characters. I don’t give a shit how well you control online. Do your fucking job. That’s what I care about,” Black said of Newsom’s online campaign.

Naturally, Rep. Crockett disagreed with Black, though in so doing didn’t see her own hypocrisy laid bare.

“Listen, and he’s my partner. This my partner. We on the same team,” she said of Black. “But at the same time, your answer was that MAGA is losing their shit right now.”

“And they’re like, ‘This is immature.’ Yes, that’s what we’ve been saying. That is what we’re trying to get you to see. It is immature. It is ignorant. And it does not prove that you should be having the nuclear codes. like we want you to do better next time,” she said of the message to MAGA fans.

Yet, even though she pronounced everything Newsom is doing to be “ignorant” and “immature,” she immaturely condones it as an “in your face” move.”

“So yes, I think it is necessary because we are putting a good old mirror up in your face to make you understand that y’all been supporting a real ignorant fool this whole time,” she quixotically exclaimed.

For his part, Canadian comedian Dave Foley thought Black’s desire to make politics a serious business was quaint. ” I think Michael’s antique desire for integrity is adorable,” he replied.

A few minutes later, Black returned to his criticism of Newsom’s online campaign and called the California Go. a “baby” who is “sucking at the teat of public attention.”

Black said others are replying in serious tones about today’s issues, “but doing it in a way that is mature, intelligent, rational, reasonable, and doesn’t come across like he’s just a needy little baby sucking at the teat of public attention, which I think is what Gavin Newsom is doing.”

But Amber Ruffin was not convinced. She insisted we don’t need the votes of people who appreciate a rational political discussion.

“Those people already vote Democrat,” she bellowed. “We don’t need their votes. We need the idiot votes. Let’s get stupid. Let’s do stupid memes. Let’s have cartoons.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston