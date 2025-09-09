Jon Stewart Wonders if Trump Could Die in Office Just to ‘Take Credit for Something Biden Already Accomplished’

In his first appearance on the show since July, Jon Stewart began to needle the idiotic left-wing Internet rumors that President Donald Trump had died last week and the White House was hiding the truth.”Trump is alive. Although, I definitively would not go so far as to say ‘alive and kicking,” Stewart said during the segment.

But he skewered the left for its false claims about Trump’s death.

“It does say something about the ubiquity of Donald Trump in our lives that we don’t hear from him for 20 minutes and we’re like, ‘He’s dead,'” Stewart said. “How do you know he’s dead? ‘Well, it’s been seven minutes since the word ‘Newscum’ has come up on my feed. He must be dead!”

But then came a telling joke.

“Of course, Trump didn’t die in office,” Stewart quipped. “But I wouldn’t put it past him — trying once again to take credit for something Biden already accomplished.”

The far-left host went on to say that Trump may have real health concerns that we are not being told about.

But after rolling some videos, Stewart also ridiculed the “news” accounts featuring members of the media and commentariot trying to look for clues about Trump’s health in his appearance, something not one of them were much interested in doing when Biden was in office.

“These really are not medical appraisals. It’s just more like insults,” Stewart exclaimed. “Like, ‘Hey, according to the Mayo Clinic, why are his eyes so fucking lumpy?'”

Stewart was not, of course, interested in coming to Trump’s defense and he spent far more time blasting the president. But his mere acknowledgment that Biden was non compos mentis throughout his presidency was quite a step for Stewart. Does it foretell a change in the far-left’s perception of Joe Biden’s benighted term in office?

