DC Comics Cancels Trans Writer Gretchen Felker-Martin’s ‘Red Hood’ After He Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

DC Comics has canceled trans writer Gretchen Felker-Martin’s Red Hood comic book series after releasing just one issue, less than one day after Felker-Martin celebrated the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

DC Comics sent a statement to retailers on September 10, saying “DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

The comic book behemoth responded to media asking why the issue was pulled by declining to mention Gretchen Felker-Martin by name. The company referred to DC Comics’ “standards of conduct.”

“At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

Felker-Martin rejoiced over Kirk’s murder, taking to his Bluesky account, writing “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch.” Felker-Martin followed that post up with another, saying “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

Felker-Martin’s posts were deleted by Bluesky but not before several screenshots were captured.

Felker-Martin certainly wasn’t the only Bluesky user rejoicing Kirk’s murder. In fact, the celebrations over his assassination were so ubiquitous that the official company page posted a warning to users glorifying violence.

“Glorifying violence or harm violates Bluesky’s Community Guidelines. We review reports and take action on content that celebrates harm against anyone. Violence has no place in healthy public discourse, and we’re committed to fostering healthy, open conversations,” Bluesky said to its users.

Kirk was shot Wednesday during the question and answer portion of an event he was hosting at Utah Valley University. He was surrounded by spectators when a bullet hit him in the neck. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.