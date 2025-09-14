Watch: Christian Singer Forrest Frank Tells Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Stop Listening to His Music and Follow Jesus

Christian singer Forrest Frank says he has lost 30,000 followers after he spoke up for conservative activist Charlie Kirk and he doesn’t care that they have left him.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Saturday to tell fans that he lost more than 30,00 followers after speaking out in support of Kirk and his family. But he also said he no longer cares about the haters.

“I don’t care if you follow me, but I do care if you follow Jesus,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing else to share but this one message, and I repent for ways I’ve allowed my platform to be a lukewarm highlight real. From here on out I’m using as much energy as I can to let people know about the only thing that matters.”

In his video, he said, “30,000 people unfollowed me because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said that Jesus Christ is Lord. Good!”

“I don’t want you to follow me,” he continued. “I don’t want you to track my music, I don’t want you to come to my shows, I don’t want you to do any of that if you don’t get this one thing: and that is follow Jesus Christ.”

In an earlier Instagram message, Frank wrote, “I wasn’t going to post anything on here…but I don’t feel comfortable posting anything else. Praying and grieving for the Kirk family and their loss. Jesus please come back soon.”

And in his video, he tearfully spoke about Kirk’s assassination.

Frank first hit the Christian music scene in 2018 as part of the Christian pop music group Surfaces, but he has since had breakout success with the song “Your Way’s Better,” this year. His album, Child of God was No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart and was No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

