Emmys Silent on Charlie Kirk Assassination as World Mourns Christian Conservative Hero

Hollywood’s gilded elites remained silent on Charlie Kirk’s assassination as they gathered at the 77th Emmy Awards, choosing instead to applaud each other at their annual carnival of self-congratulation while ignoring the slain conservative hero.

The Hollywood Reporter notes politics were not entirely absent from the three-hour live telecast Sunday night out of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with the anti-Israel cause to the fore.

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, who won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy, concluded her speech by declaring, “Fuck ICE and free Palestine!”

Fellow Hacks star Megan Stalter expressed similar support on the Emmys red carpet by holding a bag which was branded with the words, “CEASE FIRE.”

Elsewhere Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem said he will not work with any company supporting Israel during its war in Gaza, as Breitbart News reported.

Bardem, wearing a keffiyeh, declared his position while speaking with reporters on the red carpet.

“If you find out a company you’re going into business with is in business with Israel, what do you do?” Variety asked Bardem.

“I won’t work,” Bardem emphatically stated. “I cannot with somebody that justifies or supports the genocide. I can’t. It’s as simple as that. We should not be able to that, in this industry or any industry.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes presenter Bryan Cranston made a joking reference to “destructive woke degenerates like Tom Hanks,” referring to President Donald Trump recently slamming the actor.

Stephen Colbert for his part simply wanted to speak about himself – but not the brutal slaying of Charlie Kirk – even as the rest of the world mourned the free speech advocate’s passing.

After winning the Emmy for best talk series for the first time, he ended his speech by saying, “Ten years ago, in September of 2015, Spike Jonze stopped by my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you want this show to be about?’ And I said, ‘Spike, I don’t know how you could do it, but I kind of like to do a late-night comedy show that was about love.’ I don’t know if I ever figured that out, but at a certain point — and you can guess what that point was — I realized that in some ways, we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss. And that’s related to love. Because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it.

“Ten years later, in September, 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America! Stay strong. Be brave. And if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”