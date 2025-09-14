Emmys 2025: Javier Bardem, Donning a Keffiyeh, Vows He ‘Won’t Work’ with Any Company Supporting Israel

Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem has said he will not work with any company supporting Israel during its war in Gaza.

Bardem, wearing a keffiyeh, clarified his position while speaking with reporters on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

“If you find out a company you’re going into business with is in business with Israel, what do you do?” Variety asked Bardem.

“I won’t work,” Bardem emphatically stated. “I cannot with somebody that justifies or supports the genocide. I can’t. It’s as simple as that. We should not be able to that, in this industry or any industry.”

As Breitbart News reported last week, Javier Bardem joined “more than a thousand Hollywood celebrities and international film industry insiders” in pledging to “boycott the Israeli film industry” due to the war in Gaza.

“The large number of members of the film industry from Europe, the UK, and the U.S.A. signed onto a pledge by a group calling itself Film Workers for Palestine (FWFP),” said the report.

“FWFP claims it rates Israel’s film industry for “complicity” in what it falsely claims is a ‘genocide’ in Gaza and looks for examples including ‘whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them,'” it added.

Signers to the pledge include Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Boots Riley, Emma Seligman, Joshua Oppenheimer and Mike Leigh, and actors including Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Mark Ruffalo, Hannah Einbinder, Peter Sarsgaard, Aimee Lou Wood, Paapa Essiedu, Emma Seligman, Gael Garcia Bernal, Riz Ahmed, Melissa Barrera, Cynthia Nixon, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, and Josh O’Connor.

