Nolte — Unity Achieved: MAGA Supports Democrat Boycott of Disney/ABC over Jimmy Kimmel Cancellation

Democrats want unity, and I think a work stoppage at Disney/ABC is something that can finally bring us together.

“Every major talent that works for ABC and Disney should refuse to show up for work until Jimmy Kimmel is reinstated,” Marvel director Wajahat Ali wrote on X. “Marvel movies need to shutdown. Ditto the sitcoms. Collective boycott.”

He added: “Corporations love money more than anything, & this will really harm them and force them to do the right thing.”

MAGA endorses this 100 percent, Wajahat.

Let us lock arms and bury Disney/ABC/ESPN/Hulu.

God bless America.

Far-left activist Neera Tanden announced that she is canceling her Disney+ subscription.

Yes.

More, please.

The dismantling of the Disney Grooming Syndicate is 100 percent MAGA endorsed.

What we have here is checkmate.

Democrats have cornered themselves, and the only out they see right now is to harm and even destroy one of the most left-wing corporations in America. When ABC/Disney canceled Gina Carano, Roseanne Barr, and Tim Allen, these same people said nothing. They loved cancel culture then. And all three of those people were part of very successful programs. Jimmy Kimmel is not only an overpaid ratings disaster, unlike the other three, he is not simply guilty of telling a tasteless joke or expressing an opinion. He deliberately used the publicly-owned airwaves to spread the disinformation that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was a Donald Trump supporter.

Kimmel committed an ethical breach of conduct and a blood libel.

So, now the left-wing blacklisters are cornered. The reaping phase has begun. And all they can do — tee hee — is target one of their own (Disney/ABC) for annihilation as they move over to our side of the aisle raging against cancel culture.

This is glorious.

Yes.

Yes!

YES!

Let them fight.

We got them right where we want them.

They murdered a prince. They celebrated that murder. Everything changed forever on September 10. The MAGA movement now knows who wants us dead and we must remain peaceful, lawful, relentless, and merciless in destroying them… All of them.

