Rosie O’Donnell Melts Down over Kimmel Cancellation: ‘F**k This,’ ‘America Is No More’

Sometime actress and former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell melted down on social media Thursday and decried the end of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show.

The Irish resident made her thoughts known on Instagram, delivering a spittle-flecked diatribe from 5,000 miles away saying: “this is unacceptable – fuck this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives – bowing to the orange monster – america is no more”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

As Breitbart News reported, Rosie O’Donnell announced back in March she was moving to Ireland and self-deporting due to her extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Her decision to flee the country met with celebration from plenty of social media users and MAGA supporters, many of whom took to X to praise O’Donnell for finally taking the plunge and living up to her stated principles.

O’Donnell’s running commentary on events in the country she fled follows ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar pulling Jimmy Kimmel from all of their stations in response to the left-wing TV host’s shocking remarks about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.