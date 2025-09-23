Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Returns Trashes Trump, Chokes Up Saying ‘It Was Never My Intention to Make Light’ of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Disney’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show on Tuesday night after a brief suspension after he falsely claimed the suspected assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was “part of the MAGA gang.”

At the top of his show, Kimmel nearly broke into tears as he immediately apologized, adding that he never intended to make light of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

“You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do. Nor did I mean to blame any specific group for the actions of a a specific individual. That was actually the opposite of the point I was trying to make. For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way,” he said.

Kimmel was referring to a statement he made immediately after Kirk’s assassination, calling it a “horrible and monstrous act.”

Last week, ABC affiliate Nexstar announced it pulling Jimmy Kimmel “from all of their stations” after the comedian suggested the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk may be affiliated with MAGA despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Shortly after ABC announced the suspension, Sinclair Inc. Vice Chairman Jason Smith released a statement rebuking Kimmel’s comments as “inappropriate and deeply insensitive.”

On Monday, Disney and ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel would be returning to his late-night show after mounting pressure from protests and boycotts in the wake of his suspension.

Shortly after his apology, Kimmel got back to business as usual by trolling Trump, joking that the country has become “so authoritarian that even the Germans are like, ‘Come here!’”

“I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol. It’s been overwhelming,” Kimmel said. “I’ve heard from a lot of people over the last six days. I’ve heard from all the people in the world over the last six days. Everyone I’ve ever met have reached out 10 or 11 times.”

Kimmel also attacked ABC for yanking his show off the air.

“That’s not legal. That’s not American. It’s unAmerican,” he said in referring to ABC.

However, Kimmel appeared at his most gracious when referring to Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, praising her for publicly forgiving her husband’s killer.