Jessica Chastain Rebukes Apple TV+ for Postponing ‘The Savant’ over Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Actress Jessica Chastain has rebuked Apple TV+ for postponing the release of her show The Savant in response to the recent assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, an Apple TV+ spokesperson told Variety that the series will be postponed until a more appropriate release date after being originally slated for September 26.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” the statement said. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

According to Variety, the series was partly inspired by a 2019 Cosmopolitan article about “a top secret investigator known as the Savant” who infiltrated online hate groups “in an effort to stop large-scale attacks of domestic terrorism.”

On Wednesday, Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain rebuked the decision in a social media post, saying the show is too “relevant” to be postponed.

I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country. These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.

While Apple TV+ did not give a reason for its decision to postpone the show, the announcement comes roughly two weeks after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, appears to have been motivated by left-wing ideologies, at least in part.

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson allegedly told his roommate in a text when explaining his motives to kill Kirk.

