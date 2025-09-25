Obsessed with Trump, Bruce Springsteen Calls for President’s Impeachment… Again

Aging rocker Bruce Springsteen is calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached… again.

Democrats launched two official impeachments during Trump’s first term and neither worked. On top of that, one Democrat or another has introduced articles of impeachment every other month or so throughout both of his terms. Michigan Democrat Shri Thanedar, for instance, made such a move in April before being forced to an ignominious retreat when he found little interest in his effort. And Texas Democrat Al Green files one of these ridiculous things about every other week.

Despite the ineffectual nature of these constant filings, political expert Bruce Springsteen thinks that the Democrats don’t have enough spine to file more impeachment proceedings.

In an interview with Time magazine, Springsteen bloviated that Trump is exactly the sort of president who needs to be impeached.

“He’s the living personification of what he 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history,” the Born in the U.S.A. singer exclaimed.

He went on to plaster the Democrats.

“We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation,” he insisted. “There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people.”

But even with all that, Springsteen claims that he “absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me” when the magazine brought up some of the things Trump has said about him.

Trump has certainly not held back about how he feels about the extremist, left-wing 80s rocker.

The president bashed Springsteen, calling him “Highly Overrated” and a “dried out prune” back in May.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” President Trump said of Springsteen in a Friday morning Truth Social Post.

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?” Trump’s Truth continued. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

