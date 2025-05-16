Trump Hits Back at ‘Dried Out Prune’ Bruce Springsteen: Only an ‘Obnoxious JERK’ Attacks U.S. President Overseas

President Donald Trump hit back at Bruce Springsteen on Friday, calling him “Highly Overrated” and a “dried out prune” and flogged the New Jersey native for going “to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” President Trump said of Springsteen in a Friday morning Truth Social Post.

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?” Trump’s Truth continued. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Videos of Springsteen trashing Trump, from the stage of his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour in Manchester, England, went viral Wednesday night. The E Street Band frontman smeared the president and his White House as a “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” Springsteen said during one of many tirades. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Springsteen, who campaigned for Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential campaign, also called Trump “an unfit president” who is running a “rogue government.”

