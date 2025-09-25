Roseanne Barr Bashes Disney’s ‘Double Standard’ as Kimmel Returns to TV: ‘I Got My Whole Life Ruined’

Roseanne Barr has bashed Disney’s double standard after it allowed Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late night TV following an ever-so-brief suspension, declaring Wednesday “I got my whole life ruined.”

Barr’s hit sitcom Roseanne was cancelled in 2018 by ABC Entertainment, property of the Disney Entertainment division of the Walt Disney Company, after the actress posted a social media critique of former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

In it she invoked the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, as Breitbart News reported.

Barr apologized for the tweet. She said it was a “bad joke” that was “in bad taste,” adding she was under the influence of the sedative Ambien.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr said at the time. “I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

However, the actress-comedian feels a double standard is at play after Kimmel’s rushed return.

“It just shows how they think. I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, all of my work stolen, and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone,” the 72-year-old told NewsNation.

“It’s a double standard.”

On reflection, she said that Kimmel “called me a racist even though I said repeatedly, which they repeatedly censored, that it was a mistake.”

Directly addressing Kimmel’s return, Barr said “I think he’ll cheer himself on and his fans, all – what is it? – 2,000 of them. They’ll feel heartened and like they won another battle against Trump and the people of the United States.

“So it’ll be a big celebration.”

Last week ABC affiliate Nexstar dumped Kimmel “from all of their stations” after the comedian sneered that U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies were “desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them” and trying to “score political points from it.”

FLASHBACK: Jimmy Kimmel Suspended After Charlie Kirk Comments

Kimmel also likened Trump’s reaction to Kirk’s death to “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Kimmel returned to his show on Tuesday night after a near week-long suspension, as Breitbart News reported.