Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner Bad Bunny Blasted After Video Shows Him Sitting During ‘God Bless America’ at Yankees Game

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny for next year’s Super Bowl halftime performer after a video showed the rapper refusing to stand for God Bless America.

Concha took to his X account to rail at the NFL, and wrote, “Great job hiring this guy to do the Super Bowl halftime show. Seriously. You could not have picked a worse person to represent the league or the country.”

The post was made in reply to a story from TMZ, which revealed that the cross-dressing Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, refused to stand for the song as he sat in the stands at Yankee Stadium.

Video showed the rapper remaining seated during the 7th inning stretch as most of the crowd stood to sing “God Bless America,” especially during the “stand beside her and guide her” segment of the lyrics.

Bad Bunny has said that he won’t perform in mainland America because he opposes American immigration laws. He also only sings his songs in Spanish and has told Americans that if they want to enjoy his music, they’d better learn Spanish.

Despite his anti-American comments, the National Football League announced in September that the rapper will head up the annual Super Bowl halftime show.

Immediately after the NFL’s big announcement, social media was flooded with posts recalling Bad Bunny’s odd fashion sense and highlighting photos showing him in women’s dresses, a pink skirt, and high heels.

Almost immediately after the announcement, a backlash formed over the NFL’s choice, and calls to boycott the big game were seen throughout social media.

