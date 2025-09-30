Super Bowl Boycott Backlash Grows After NFL Taps Anti-Trump Pop Star Bad Bunny for Halftime Show

The NFL is facing growing boycott calls after announcing its decision to tap anti-Trump pop megastar Bad Bunny as the headliner for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Social media erupted this week when the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was announced as the main attraction for Super Bowl LX coming up next February.

Photos began circulating showing the singer dressed in a pink mini skirt and high heels and another in a voluminous white dress as football fans blasted the NFL for once again not understanding their own audience.

Now a boycott is warming on social media as fans express outrage over the NFL’s tone deaf entertainment pick.

Further enflaming Americans, the rapper recently said he would no longer perform concerts in the U.S. because he opposes Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Bad Bunny has been a virulent critic of President Trump and backed Kamala Harris just months before she lost last year’s presidential election.

