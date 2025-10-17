Video: Chelsea Handler Calls for Boycott of Home Depot for Allowing ICE Raids

Comedienne Chelsea Handler has called for a boycott of Home Depot for not opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids at its stores.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Handler said she is “disgusted” by the ICE raids and called on fans to join her in a boycott of Home Depot.

“If you’re as disgusted as I am by these ICE raids, then we need to start boycotting the companies that are enabling or profiting off of these ICE raids,” she said.

Handler specifically targeted Home Depot for using a system called Flock, which apparently tracks the movements and license plates of customers who enter the parking lot.

“They can share that with whomever they want. They can share that with the police. They can share that with ICE. They can share that with Kanye West if they want to,” she said. “I’m against that. I’m against being surveilled and I’m against Home Depot being an unsafe place for its workers and for its shoppers.”

“So I am breaking up with Home Depot,” she added. “I hope you will join me … Hopefully this won’t be the end of our relationship. Hopefully they will grow a pair and denounce ICE and denounce surveilling Americans — and like many of my ex-lovers, they will reappear down the line in my life and I will welcome them with open… AI.”

Home Depot has not responded to the boycott proposed to Chelsea Handler’s 5.3 million followers.

