Rocker Kenny Loggins Demands Trump Remove ‘Danger Zone’ from His Truth Social Video Trolling ‘No Kings’ Protesters

Rocker Kenny Loggins is demanding that President Donald Trump remove his 1986 song “Danger Zone” from a Truth Social video trolling “No Kings” protesters.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately,” Loggins said in a statement to Variety on Monday.

In the video posted to Truth Social, President Trump mocked “No Kings” protestors by sharing AI-generated footage of himself in a fighter jet dropping what appears to be fecal matter on them while “Danger Zone” played — without adding any additional commentary.

Watch Below:

Notably, Loggins’ “Danger Zone” was used in the 1986 film, Top Gun, which is what the president’s AI-generated video appears to be referencing.

In response to a request from Variety for comment, a White House representative amusingly replied with a Top Gun meme that read, “I feel the need for speed.”

“Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks,” left-wing influencer Harry Sisson, who was apparently depicted in the AI video, wrote in a Sunday X post, to which Vice President JD Vance replied, “I’ll ask him for you, Harry.”

Social media users — liberals and conservatives alike, according to the X users’ bios — also took to the comment section of Sisson’s post to express their amusement over President Trump’s AI video.

“LOL! You got sht on!” one X user exclaimed, adding two “rolling on the floor laughing” emojis.

“Because it’s hilarious lil bro,” another wrote.

“How did it feel to type that sentence out,” a third inquired.

“One does not question the King, for His Majesty acts according to His will, needing neither counsel nor explanation,” another X user quipped, further trolling leftists over their “King” trope.

“Because he is the funniest president America has ever had,” another answered.

While many on social media appeared amused by Trump’s AI defecation-drop video, Loggins, on the other hand, asserted himself as a party-pooper, claiming the president’s Truth Social post is “dividing” Americans.

“I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us,” the singer told Variety. “Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together.

“We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us,” he added.

