Nolte: Jon Stewart Wants to Extend Contract at Basement-Rated ‘The Daily Show’

Former comedian Jon Stewart’s contract to host Comedy Central’s basement-rated The Daily Show ends in December. Now, probably because he has no other options and has failed at everything else, Stewart says he’s in talks with Comedy Central to continue on.

Well, why wouldn’t he? He failed as a film director. He failed as an actor. He failed miserably as the host of a serious current events show. Plus, the idiots at Comedy Central are probably paying him millions to work only one day a week — Mondays.

Must be nice when your Friday is Tuesday. Yeah, he’s relatable.

“We’re working on staying,” Stewart told the far-left New Yorker. Then he trashed his new employer, Skydance, who recently acquired Paramount and with it the dying Comedy Central.

“They’ve already done things that I’m upset about,” he said. “But then if I had integrity, maybe I would stand up and go, ‘I’m out.’ Or maybe the integrity thing to do would be to stay in it and keep fighting in the foxhole,” he humblebragged, adding, “You don’t compromise on what you do, and you do it until they tell you to leave.”

Before the merger, Paramount certainly asked that unfunny loser Stephen Colbert to leave. Due to basement-level ratings, The CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert was reportedly losing about $50 million a year. We will finally be rid of Colbert and his leftist propaganda in March.

Stewart’s ratings are lower than Colbert’s, but that doesn’t mean the Daily Show is a money loser. It’s probably much cheaper to produce and, other than Stewart, the remaining weekday hosts probably don’t make much money.

Still, it is not a show that could survive on merit — meaning advertising revenue based on ratings. Too few people watch it. Comedy Central is almost certainly kept alive by cable television’s carriage fees, which have nothing to do with merit. If Comedy Central is part of your subscription TV package, you — yes, YOU — subsidize that leftist garbage through your cable bill.

Streaming is not only killing cable TV, it is killing an entire left-wing media infrastructure built on the artificial ground of these carriage fees. Without those fees, no way can MTV, CNN, MSNBC, Comedy Central, and the rest can survive. Without them, Jon Stewart is in the unemployment line.

It will continue to take a while for the carriage fee racket to completely come apart, but the end is coming. There’s no question about that.

