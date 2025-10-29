Irish singer Róisín Murphy was dumped as headliner of a music festival in Islamist Istanbul, Turkey, after she celebrated the fact that fewer children are now identifying as transgender.

On October 21, Murphy posted a graph that argued that the number of 18 to 22-year-olds that claim to be trans or nonbinary has dropped precipitously since 2021. Along with the graphic, Murphy said that transgenderism “was never real,” and added, “Terribly sad though. Absolute havoc wreaked on children, families and society.”

The singer has not apologized for her X post, and it is still live despite the blowback she has since suffered.

Now, the “Murphy’s Law” singer has experienced a major consequence for her opinion after the Back In Town Festival in Istanbul, Turkey, dropped her as the festival’s headliner.

In a statement, the festival said it was no longer “comfortable” hosting Murphy, according to Stereogum. The organizers added that they felt she had the “energy” to be their headliner, but in light of her statements, they have changed their minds.

The organizers now say “the statements she shared in recent days completely eliminated these feelings.”

“Because we would never be comfortable including her in such a festival set-up, we would like to state that we cannot include her in our program, keeping the values we try to introduce to you above all things — and knowing that this stance cannot have any financial equivalent.

“Back in Town Festival will take place as planned with the new headliner that we will announce soon. We thank you for being with us, and we expect understanding from everyone whose hearts we have unintentionally broken.”

For her part, Murphy is 100 percent sticking by her guns and, in a long statement, blasted “cruel” trans activists and said she does not want them “anywhere near [her] or [her] music, however that may affect my career.”

“I won’t be held to ransom – no more blackmail. What I see more than anything is a spoiled and entitled childishness. I am not interested in being their ‘mother’ or ‘queen’; these babies need to grow up and allow artists like myself the dignity of opinion and the space and freedom to create,” she exclaimed.

She added, “My declaration ‘it was never real’ refers to the contagion that was undoubtedly aided by the submission of the media, captured medical institutions, and social media derangement.”

“Recently, this wilfully blind and irresponsible behaviour has been curtailed to some degree, as more and more people affected by it stand up and demand a long-needed audit of trans ideology, which continues to stamp its boot across anyone who decries its negative consequences,” she said.

The festival replaced Murphy with Turkish singer-songwriter Kalben.

