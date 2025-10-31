YouTube TV Blacks out ESPN, Disney Channels over Contract Dispute

Subscribers to YouTube TV have lost access to ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-affiliated channels after contract negotiations broke down on Thursday night.

The Disney blackout began on Thursday night, cutting off broadcasts of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey’s Anatomy. It has been called one of the largest television blackouts in recent years, effecting over 10 million customers.

“The two TV giants have been wrangling for weeks over carriage fees for Disney’s channels, including FX, Disney Jr. and National Geographic. YouTube TV — now one of the largest pay-TV services in the U.S. — has balked at Disney’s price demands, fueling the dispute that spilled beyond Thursday’s deadline for a new deal,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Programming companies, including Disney, have sought higher fees for their channels to help offset the increased cost of sports programming, including NFL and NBA contracts,” it added.

A YouTube spokesperson acknowledged customer inconvenience while offering them a $20 credit should the blackout continue for an extended period.

“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers,” said the statement. “We continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV.”

Disney, however, has accused YouTube TV of undercutting market rates.

“Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC,” Disney said in a statement. “Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports – anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend. With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.