Coca-Cola Boasts of Using Fewer People for AI-Generated Christmas Commercial

Coca-Cola, a subsidiary of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, recently boasted of using fewer people to create an AI-generated Christmas commercial.

Similar to last year’s AI-generated ad, the controversial spot, produced by the Los Angeles-based AI studio Secret Level, serves as an homage to the company’s 1995 “The Holidays are Coming” coming commercial, featuring AI-generated animals from around the world celebrating as the famous Coca-Cola trucks roll through town. The ad ends with an AI-generated Santa Claus smiling and waving at the camera.

Take a look:

Social media users have responded negatively to the ad, condemning it as “AI slop” devoid of spirit.

“Disgusting. Miss when y’all actually used to make an actual effort with these instead of just producing slop so you can save a few bucks,” said one YouTube comment.

“Still looks like slop trash. Pathetic stuff from the once undisputed kings of advertising. What a joke,” said another.

Some users responded positively.

“I’m not sure when you people are going to finally break down and admit that AI is doing your jobs much better than you are and that’s why you’re being replaced by it,” one user said.

On X, some users criticized the ad for feigning realism while missing basic visual consistency with the Coca-Cola trucks and some backgrounds.

Several large language models were used to generate the ad and Coca-Cola executives revealed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that even less people were employed than last year’s, saying the cost-cutting will loosen up funds in other avenues.

“Last year people criticized the craftsmanship. But this year the craftsmanship is ten times better,” Pratik Thakar, global vp and head of generative AI at Coca-Cola, told THR. “There will be people who criticize — we cannot keep everyone 100 percent happy. But if the majority of consumers see it in a positive way it’s worth going forward.”