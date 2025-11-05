Woman Found Dead at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Is Fourth Death in a Month

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of yet another death linked to a Disney property, saying “a woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, where she passed away.”

“There were no signs of foul play,” the sheriff’s office told Fox News. Media reports say police found the woman at the Pop Century Resort, which is located near Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

This woman’s death follows a string a Disney resort-related fatalities, including the death of three people whose bodies were all found in a 10-day span in October.

Last week, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office said 28-year-old Matthew Cohn, the third fatality at Disney in a month, passed away from “multiple traumatic injuries” at the hotel. The medical office ruled his death a suicide.

Cohn’s suicide was the second in a month, following that of 31-year-old Summer Equitz who died at the Contemporary Resort hotel in October.

This still unidentified woman’s death marks Disney World’s 69th fatality since the park opened in 1971.

