Cause of Death Revealed for Third Disney World Fatality this Month

The cause of death for 28-year-old Matthew Cohn, the third fatality at Disney World this month, has been revealed.

Cohn, who died on Thursday at the Contemporary Resort just outside the Magic Kingdom park, passed away from “multiple traumatic injuries” at the hotel, a Disney World representative told Entertainment Weekly.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s office, meanwhile, told the magazine that the manner of death for the 28-year-old was suicide.

As Breitbart News reported, Cohn’s death was the third in less than two weeks at the sought-after Orlando holiday destination that casts itself as The Most Magical Place on Earth.

A TikTok user had shared footage of police officers cordoning off the Disney World hotel: “We woke up to a VERY large law enforcement outside our balcony this morning at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower.”

While three guests have died at Disney World just this month, Cohn’s death marks the second to be ruled a suicide, with 31-year-old Summer Equitz also passing away in the same manner at the Contemporary Resort hotel, Entertainment Weekly noted.

Equitz’s cause of death is also listed as “multiple blunt impact injuries,” the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office told the magazine.

After her death, a man in his 60s died from a pre-existing medical condition at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Notably, Cohn’s death makes for Disney World’s 68th fatality since the park’s opening in 1971.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.