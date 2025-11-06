50 Cent Blasts Zohran Mamdani’s Plans to Tax the Rich, Defund Police: ‘Rest In Peace New York City’

Music and multimedia mogul 50 Cent is coming out once again against newly-elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the socialist’s plans to tax the rich to fund his vast government-backed priorities and to defund the city’s police force.

“I think his intentions are good, but his Tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city and if he defunds the police they are gonna purge,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

The Grammy-winner’s post included a clip of Mamdani on MSNBC replying to 50 Cent’s many criticisms.

“What I would say to you, 50, if you are indeed watching or anyone else who’s watching this show,” Mamdani said. “I continue to think that having the top 1 percent of New York City who are making more than a million dollars a year, having them pay 2 percent more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorker’s life, including their own, is something that is worthwhile.”

50 Cent also this week posted a meme with a tombstone captioned “RIP NYC,” with the date the Big Apple was founded and a death date of 2025.

In 2020, Mamdani smeared police as “racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety.” In the run-up to the election he promised to work with New York’s commissioner, Jessica Tisch, who has helped cut crime across the city and brought shootings to a record low in the first half of 2025. Tisch has not commented on whether or not she will accept Mamdani’s offer to reappoint her.

Mamdani has also signaled an openness to “abolishing private property.”

On the campaign trail, Mamdani proposed plans to raise taxes in New York by billions of dollars. It’s a financial plan that Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) recently told Breitbart News would result in “a complete disaster” for millions of New Yorkers.