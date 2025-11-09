Billy Bob Thornton Flames Celebrities Shoving Their Political Positions Down Audience’s Throat: ‘Accept Your Little Award, and F**k Off’

Actor Billy Bob Thornton is sick and tired of his fellow actors pushing their political positions onto fans at awards shows.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Thornton advised celebrities to just “accept your little award and fuck off.”

Thornton, 70, recalled how British comedian Rickey Gervais spent much of his time at the 2020 Golden Globes roasting the celebrities.

“It’s like Ricky Gervais said … ‘come up here, accept your little award, and fuck off,’” Thornton said.

“Unless you have really studied stuff and know about a subject fully” Thornton continued, “who the hell would want to listen to an actor or musician talk about politics? Are we supposed to follow this? If we are, what if they lead you down the wrong road?”

Still, the actor, who called himself a “radical moderate,” also had stern words for both of America’s major political parties.

“I just look at what makes sense and I think we need a common sense party in this country,” Thornton said. “That’s actually what I think we need. Just figure it out. It’s pretty easy to figure out what this is all about.”

The Landman star also said that he couldn’t care less and less about awards. “I donate to a lot of charities, mainly children’s stuff, but nobody knows it. I don’t go to the awards show and talk about it when I’m getting my award,” he said.

“I’ve won a couple recently,” he added. “But these days I just look at it as like, ‘Oh, OK, we’re gonna go over here and, you know, have some dry chicken breast and green beans, you know, and we’ll listen to people get up there and pontificate about how awesome they are.'”

He also ripped celebrities for pushing causes other than that the award organization pushes when they are accepting their award, saying, “There is a time and place for that… you should just stick to what it is.”

“Don’t go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something, you know what I’m saying?” he explained. “And people would argue and say, ‘Well, no, because I have a voice and because everybody knows me. This is a great platform for me to put this out there.”

“Well, how about this? If you have a billion dollars, and you want to save the badgers, fucking save them,” he exclaimed. “I mean, you got plenty of money to save the badgers, trust me. That is not, that’s barely gonna cut into your budget.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston