Nolte: Report Says Zendaya Refuses to Be Seen with ‘Republican’ Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney may not be seen together in public anymore, as Zendaya refuses to even stand next to Sweeney because of a “bitter feud,” per a report from the Daily Mail.

“Their rift is said to be caused by their starkly different political views,” reads the report. Then comes this: “Sweeney, 28, has been vocal about her support for President Trump and is a proud Republican voter.”

That second part just isn’t true. Sweeney has not said a word about her political beliefs one way or another. She’s reportedly a registered Republican in the Free State of Florida. She’s never confirmed or denied this. Further, she has not distanced herself from Trump after he praised her American Eagle ad campaign. That’s all we have to go on, and that’s a far cry from being “vocal about her support” for Trump or being a “proud” Republican voter.

Nevertheless, in fascist Hollywood, a mere rumor about being a Republican and remaining silent rather than hammering Trump as a NaziFascistDictatorKing is enough to be seen as a vocal Trump supporter. So…

Zendaya, 29, is said to have been upset by her co-star’s views. She is said to be ‘refusing’ to do Press calls for the upcoming third season of Euphoria with Sweeney after filming finished earlier this month, according to sources working on the show. One insider said: ‘It’s no wonder she’s refusing to do it. It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologize for the racist ad.’

Sadly, that is very believable. VERY. That doesn’t mean the Daily Mail’s sources are correct, but that is how leftist Hollywood’s New McCarthyism works. You’re a witch until you prove you’re not a witch, so you cannot remain silent. Instead, you must vocally repeat the Woke catechism of Trump hatred, MAGA revulsion, yay abortion, yay open borders, yay queering kids, and force your adopted children to pretend they’re the opposite sex.

Silence is complicity, and Sweeney has been silent. So, yeah, witch. Total witch. Burn her.

It is also believable that Zendaya might have no issue with Sweeney being seen as a Republican, but still fears for her own career if she’s associated with her in any way, even something as anodyne as being photographed together on a usual-usual press tour. Zendaya must continuously prove her fealty to the Woke Police or risk being blacklisted herself. The oh-so tolerant Hollywood left is watching how Zendaya handles this. Her purity is on the line.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.