Oscar Isaac Says He’d Do ‘Star Wars’ Again if Disney Doesn’t ‘Succumb to Fascism’ After ‘Kimmel Live’ Suspension

Oscar Isaac worked with Disney on two projects – Moon Knight series and three Star Wars films – but the Frankenstein star says he may not return to the Mouse House after it briefly suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year.

On whether or not he’d return to play Poe Dameron in Star Wars, Isaac told GQ he’s “not so open” to the idea, fearing that Disney could “succumb to fascism.”

“Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great… if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things,” he said.

The article noted that the interview with Isaac “took place two days after ABC and Disney suspended production on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in response to Kimmel’s comments about the death of Charlie Kirk.”

Isaac’s comments were markedly different from what he told Variety in late August of this year.

In September, Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel after he said the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was part of “the MAGA gang,” despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. The suspension was spurred, in part, by broadcast affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair refusing to air the show in their respective markets.

Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Kimmel returned after a brief suspension, saying his comments were misconstrued.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” Kimmel continued in his monologue. “I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, sending love to his family, and asking for compassion, and I meant it. I still do.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.