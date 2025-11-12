George Clooney Trashes Tech Like OpenAI’s Sora 2 as ‘Scary’: ‘It’s Dangerous for Your Family’

Hollywood star and left-wing political activist George Clooney had harsh words for artificial intelligence and the billion dollar backers of the tech taking over Hollywood.

“The thing that really rattled Hollywood in general was the Sora 2 stuff. That shook everybody because suddenly the quality was much better and it’s scary,” the Ocean’s 11 star said this week about OpenAI’s recently released artificial intelligence-powered video maker.

“There’s been some really actually awful ones where they’ve done and said things that I’ve never done and said and put me out there and it’s dangerous,” Clooney told Variety. “It’s dangerous for your family. It’s dangerous. It’s complicated, but the genie is out of the bottle and I’m not quite sure what we’re gonna do.”

OpenAI released its updated text-to-video generation program Sora 2 last month. The tech and entertainment worlds combusted after videos went viral online showing the lifelike, cutting edge user-create videos produced on the platform.

One such video included iconic Pokémon character Pikachu seamlessly inserted into scenes from Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning war epic Saving Private Ryan.

For Clooney, AI poses a problem for Hollywood studio honchos they’re already struggling to solve: making and maintaining a star.

“But you know, AI is gonna have the same problem that we have in Hollywood, which is making a star is not so easy,” Clooney added. “You can’t really describe what makes someone a star, and it’s not looks. It’s something unusual and it’s hard to detect. They’ll have the same problems that we have.”

Still, several studios, like Lionsgate partnering with Runway to create custom AI models and creators, like South Park’s own Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are embracing and investing in AI.