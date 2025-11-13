Left-Wing Twitch Streamer Hasan Piker Attacks ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot as ‘Dog Sh*t Actress’

Left-wing, antisemitic streaming personality Hasan Piker is attacking Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, calling her a “dog shit actress,” and blasting her for her steadfast support for Israel.

The radical Twitch streamer was interviewed by Variety and asked about the campaign signed onto by New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s mother to have the Israeli-born Gadot banned from the Oscars for daring to support Israel. The paper asked Piker “if such a campaign was fair.”

Hasan responded by taking a swipe at the Fast and Furious star’s acting abilities.

“I think she should be banned from the Oscars for being a dogshit actress. I think she has no business being there for the crime of what she has done to not only the DC franchise, but really any movie she’s been a part of,” Piker said.

He followed that attack up acting as if he was joking with that broadside and then blasted Gadot for her support for Israel, couching it in a sexist diatribe.

“All jokes aside, Gal Gadot serves an important role in normalizing Israel as not a fascist ethno-state, but instead a place where a lot of beautiful women come from,” he continued. “And those beautiful women happen to serve in the IDF, because there’s also this weird sexualization of the forces as well that takes place, and it plays another role in normalizing Israel and its activities and actions, and whitewashing it.”

He also said Gadot should be more like fellow Israeli actress Natalie Portman who is critical of Israel.

Piker’s hate for Israel has been so pronounced that he was responsible for three major brands pulling their advertising off the Amazon-owned Twitch platform last year.

Last December, AT&T, JPMorgan Chase, and Dunkin’ Brands withdrew their advertising spots from Twitch, the popular gamer-oriented streaming service owned by Amazon. The advertiser decisions came amidst a controversy stirred up by a group of exiled Twitch streamers who allege that the platform was promoting antisemitism with Piker’s content.

Piker has also said that American”deserved” to be attacked on 9/11.

“America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it I’m saying it,” Piker said back in 2019 during an expletive-laced tirade.

Piker later doubled down on blaming America for 9/11, a terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 in New York, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

“Americas foreign policy decisions has led to 911. this would’ve been a controversial thing to say in 2001. stop being a fucking idiot,” he tweeted Wednesday.

