Nolte: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Bizarre ‘Wicked’ Press Tour Canceled

The official explanation makes no sense. According to Universal, in the crucial days leading up to this weekend’s release of Wicked: For Good, Cynthia Erivo lost her voice, and out of solidarity, co-star Ariana Grande said she would not continue on the publicity tour without her.

Yeah. Right.

There’s speculation, though, and it makes perfect sense to me, that Universal canceled the tour because its two emaciated and creepy stars were engaging in creepy behavior that was starting to attract the kind of negative attention that might harm the movie.

A few examples…

Here’s 18 minutes of this creepy nonsense:

That Park Place sums it up nicely:

Long before the Wicked: For Good press tour was pulled, fans noticed something unusual about the promotional circuit. Instead of straightforward discussions about the film, fans were treated to a highlight reel of baffling moments featuring Grande and Erivo seemingly locked in their own private wavelength — one that didn’t always translate to the rest of the audience. Or, you know, Planet Earth… … Hollywood studios routinely push ahead with press obligations even when stars are exhausted, sick, or barely holding it together. Losing your voice is an inconvenience, not a crisis. Yet suddenly, Universal decided that not only could Erivo not continue — but Grande couldn’t do interviews solo, either.

Universal probably didn’t want Grande doing solo interviews because all she would do is sit there and cry over her missing “handler.”

It used to be that movie stars understood — or were made to understand — that their primary jobs during a press tour were two-fold: appear relatable (i.e., a normal person) and approachable.

Instead, these two come off as a couple of lesbians on shrooms who exist in their own private dimension where no one else is welcome or knows the language.

It’s not affectionate or cute. It’s plain ole’ creepy.

No one wants to watch Wicked and be reminded of all this off-putting behavior, but that’s what can easily happen, which is why image is everything to stars, or at least it used to be.

Grande and Erivo are also classic narcissists. Whatever this bizarre fetish is that these two have for one another, only a narcissist would make it so public at the risk of the publicity campaign behind a $400 million movie. And if they don’t understand how they come off together, that’s an even worse form of narcissism. How could anyone be so insulated, so clueless…?

If you’re going to be gross, be gross in private, k?

