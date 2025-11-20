Report: Larry Ellison Discussed Firing CNN Anchors with White House amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Bidding War

White House officials reportedly discussed the potential firing of several CNN anchors disliked by President Donald Trump with billionaire investor Larry Ellison, a report says.

White House officials reportedly discussed the administration’s desires amid Paramount-Skydance’s offers to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, which owns CNN, according to sources quoted by The Guardian.

According to the sources, Ellison talked about CNN anchor that could be fired to smooth the way for federal approval of the purchase of Warners. Among those names floated for the ax included Erin Burnett and Brianna Keila, both of whom Trump dislikes.

Ellison does not hold a formal position with Paramount Skydance, but he is a major share holder and his son, David Ellison, has been chief executive officer of Paramount Skydance since August.

Neither Ellison nor the White House have responded to inquiries to confirm the insider reports.

The paper added that the possible purchase of Warners does not seem to raise antitrust issues with the Department of Justice.

“This won’t pose serious antitrust issues,” one of the former officials said of the Paramount bid, adding that Ellison’s contacts with the White House would similarly not pose legal problems. “That’s just how the government relations game is played,” said under assistant attorney general Gail Slater.

Further, Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr is also on record as saying the acquisition won’t likely require his review.

“I’d be very surprised if there was an FCC role at all in that type of transaction,” Carr said.

Paramount Skydance are reportedly preparing to unveil their offer before the November 20 deadline for non-binding, first-round bids.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston