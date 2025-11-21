Watch: Miss Jamaica Falls Off Stage During Miss Universe, Carried Away on Stretcher

Miss Jamaica suddenly fell off stage during the Miss Universe preliminary gown round in Thailand this week and needed to be carried away on a stretcher.

Video captured the shocking moment when Dr. Gabrielle Henry strutting on stage in a shimmering orange gown as she eyed the audience before she suddenly tumbled off the edge of the runway and reportedly face planted.

According to the New York Post, Henry was immediately rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“Medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery,” Miss Universe Jamaica said on social media. “We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care.”

Raul Rocha, owner of the Miss Universe pageant, also said in a statement on Instagram that Henry is “under good care” and broke no bones in the fall.

“I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night, and we will remain in touch with her family and support her,” Rocha wrote.

“Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery,” Rocha added.

Henry works as an ophthalmologist and founded the See Me Foundation, a charity for the visually impaired in Jamaica.

