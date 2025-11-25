Democrats Panic as Warner Bros. Sale Threatens End to CNN’s Liberal Media Cartel

A potential merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is facing opposition from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the Writers Guild of America, who warn the deal would consolidate control of major news and entertainment outlets under a single conglomerate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) criticized the proposal on November 15, claiming that the merger would place dozens of major news and entertainment outlets under one corporate roof and calling it “a terrible deal.”

The deal, should it proceed, would bring CNN—currently owned by Warner Bros. Discovery—under the umbrella of Paramount Skydance, led by CEO David Ellison and backed by his father, Oracle co-founder and prominent Trump ally Larry Ellison. According to those familiar with the matter, the Ellisons are pursuing CNN not merely as a financial asset but as a vehicle to recalibrate its editorial direction. The network remains highly profitable, is estimated to net $500 million annually, and retains vast global reach.

Multiple accounts indicate that the Ellisons’ interest in CNN aligns with a broader effort to reshape media institutions long perceived as dominated by left-wing narratives. Bari Weiss, the former New York Times columnist and current editor-in-chief at CBS News, has been tasked with squeezing left-wing bias out of CBS’s news programming. Sources familiar with the bid say that, should Paramount Skydance win the bidding war, Weiss could potentially include CNN in her editorial oversight.

Concerns from Democrats extend beyond editorial control. The Writers Guild of America has warned that the merger would further concentrate media ownership, harming workers and reducing competition. “Combining Warner Bros. with Paramount or another major studio or streamer would be a disaster for writers, for consumers and for competition,” the Guild stated. The organization has pledged to lobby regulators to block the deal.

Despite these objections, the Ellisons appear to be the leading contenders in the ongoing bidding war, which also includes Netflix, Amazon, and Comcast. Legal experts note that the Paramount bid is unlikely to face significant antitrust scrutiny. The Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission are not expected to pose major hurdles, with FCC Chair Brendan Carr stating that his agency may not even be involved in the review process.

Reports indicate that White House officials discussed with billionaire Larry Ellison the potential firing of CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar, both of whom are disliked by President Trump, according to The Guardian. While neither Ellison nor the administration has confirmed these discussions, a former Justice Department official told the paper that such interactions reflect how “the government relations game is played.”

The merger effort follows Paramount Skydance’s successful acquisition of Paramount, which included CBS News. Since taking control, the Ellisons have implemented sweeping changes, cutting staff, replacing executives, and reportedly cultivating a workplace more open to viewpoints traditionally considered out of bounds in Hollywood. Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte compared the cultural shift under Ellison’s leadership at Paramount to Elon Musk’s revamp of X, noting it included staff cuts, conservative hires, and a workplace more open to right-leaning viewpoints.

President Donald Trump is said to have voiced support for the Paramount-Warner merger. A senior administration official told the New York Post that ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery is of strategic importance. “Who owns Warner Bros. Discovery is very important to the administration,” the official remarked, signaling confidence in the Ellisons’ ability to see the deal through.