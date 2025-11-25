Jimmy Kimmel Embraces Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Welcome to Reality, Marj. Make Yourself at Home’

Left-wing late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel is thrilled to welcome soon-to-be former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) into the fold of rabid Trump haters.

Kimmel piped up about Greene after she announced that she was resigning from her seat in Congress on January 5, which is conveniently three days after she qualifies for her congressional pension.

For his part, Kimmel is thrilled that Greene has turned against Donald Trump and is equally thrilled she is leaving congress.

“There’s going to be one less puddle of sweat on the floor mat of the congressional gym,” Kimmel said, “because Marjorie Taylor Greene, yet another Trump superfan, learns that loyalty to him goes only one way.”

The late-night host played some of Greene’s resignation video and then remarked, “Welcome to reality Marj. We’re glad to have you here. Make yourself at home. Feel free to check out our science wing while you have a chance.”

In her resignation letter and video, Greene lashed out at the president and the Republican Party.

“Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more,” Green said. “And the results are always the same. No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.”

“Today, many in my children’s generation feel hopeless for their future and don’t think they will ever realize the American dream, which breaks my heart,” Greene added. “I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First.”

Greene, though, has recently been trying to distance herself from President Trump because she does not agree with America’s support for Israel. She also was disappointed that he had been trying to stall the release of the Epstein files — though he recently reversed that stance, called for the release of the files, and signed a bill to do just that.

There have been rumors that the Georgia representative, whose net worth increased by around $21 million while she served in Congress, is quietly planning a run for Georgia governor or even for president in 2028. Greene has denied those rumors.

