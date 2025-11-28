Elton John Reveals How Trump Could Become ‘One of the Greatest Presidents in History’

Pop icon Elton John revealed how he believes Donald Trump could become “one of the greatest presidents in history.”

The “Rocketman” singer revealed to Variety that Trump ending the AIDS epidemic could solidify his place in history. He also appreciated bipartisan support for that cause.

“Lindsey Graham said it was the best bang for your buck you could possibly get,” John said of a delegation he led to South Africa.

“The bipartisan thing makes common sense. To see us come so far with the medical and scientific advances, and to think this is the only disease that can be completely cured in one’s lifetime,” he continued. “President Trump has maybe solved the peace problem. If he wants to go down as one of the greatest presidents in history … if he ended AIDS, that would really be a feather in his cap.”

While Elton John never endorsed the president and even declined to sing at his 2016 inauguration despite their longterm friendship, the singer previously said he found it funny that the president nicknamed North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un as “Little Rocket Man” – a reference to his iconic song.

“I laughed. I thought that was brilliant. I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ I’ve always been friendly toward him and I thank him for his support,” John said.

The singer later clarified on Instagram that his words were taken out of context, saying he appreciated the president’s love for his music.

“Part of an interview I gave … is being taken out of context and falsely misconstrued as a personal endorsement of Donald Trump,” John wrote. “It’s not. I was simply acknowledging the fact that Trump has long been a fan of my music, and that historically he’s been very kind to me about that.”

“I don’t go on stage and say to people, ‘you mustn’t vote for the Republicans, you mustn’t vote for the Democrats.’ It’s none of my business how they vote,” the singer added.