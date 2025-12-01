Watch: Diddy Screams ‘We’re losing!’ in First footage from Netflix Doc, ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

Dec. 1 (UPI) — Netflix released a teaser for the four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which arrives on the streamer Tuesday.

The preview, around a minute long, begins as Combs looks outside his window. The footage was taken less than a week before his September arrest.

Combs received a 50-month prison sentence in October after being convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Viewers hear Combs, who is apparently on the phone, saying, “We have to find somebody that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business.”

The series will also feature commentary from Aubrey O’Day, Kirk Burrowes, Joi Dickerson-Neal, D1, Erick Sermon, Roxanne Johnson, Mar Curry, William Lesane, Kalenna Harper, Brooklyn Babs,

Clayton Howard, Qwanell “Que” Mosley, Brian Andrews, Willie Taylor, Robert Curry, Greg Kading, Derrick Parker and Capricorn Clark.

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial,” said director Alexandria Stapleton in a statement. “Ultimately, this story is a mirror (reflecting us) as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope (this documentary) is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

The Reckoning is executive produced by Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent.

“I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen,” he said.