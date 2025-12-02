Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Reportedly Leaving U.K. After Ditching U.S. Over Trump

Comedienne and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly heading back to the United States from Great Britain despite claims that they abandoned the U.S. over Donald Trump’s election last year.

According to reports, DeGeneres and de Rossi are looking to head back to California to avoid the chilly winter in Britain’s tony Cotswolds region, to which the two fled after Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris.

DeGeneres has claimed that she intends to stay in the U.K. at least until Trump leaves office. But, reportedly she has been telling friends in L.A. that they are coming back for the winter, according to the Daily Mail.

“She’s been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can’t take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it,” sources told the paper.

Portia de Rossi, who had roles in Scream 2, Arrested Development, and Ally McBeal, has been out of the acting game since 2019, when Arrested Development came to an end.

The source added, that, “Ellen was very clear that they’re coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends.”

DeGeneres has been selling off much of her U.S. real estate. She sold her home in Montecito, California, for $29.9 million. And another property is now up for nearly $5 million, the paper noted.

The pair even sold off their first home they moved to in the U.K., when they listed their £22.5 million Kitesbridge Farm in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire.

DeGeneres’s move to the U.K. also came on the heels of the loss of her long-running TV talk show. The former comedian ended her show in 2021 after years of plummeting ratings and accusations of workplace misconduct and creating a hostile workplace.

One former employee even accused DeGeneres of “turning our traumas into a joke,” The Blast reported.

