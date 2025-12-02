Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Slams ‘Soulless’ AI: Hollywood Opening ‘Pandora’s Box’

Actress Jenna Ortega slammed artificial intelligence (AI) at a film festival on Saturday, warning Hollywood that it is opening a “Pandora’s box.”

“As humans, we have a tendency to always, when you look back at history, take things too far. It’s very easy to be terrified. I know I am in times like this of deep uncertainty,” Ortega said during a discussion about Hollywood’s AI boom at the Marrakech Film Festival on Saturday.

“And it kind of feels like we’ve opened up a Pandora’s Box, in a way,” the Wednesday star continued.

“There’s certain things that AI just isn’t able to replicate, and yes, there’s beautiful, difficult mistakes, and a computer can’t do that. A computer has no soul, and it’s nothing that we would ever be able to resonate with or relate to,” Ortega added.

The Disney Channel alumna took it a step further, imagining a future in which artificial intelligence takes over the entertainment industry, causing audiences to become tired of AI-generated content and start craving something real again:

I don’t want to assume for the audience, but I would hope it gets to a point where it becomes some sort of mental junk food, AI and looking at the screen, and then suddenly we all feel sick, and we don’t know why, and then that one independent filmmaker in their backyard comes out with something, and it releases this new excitement again.

“I think sometimes, it’s terrible — sometimes, the audiences need to be deprived of something in order to achieve something again,” Ortega added.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who was also present on the panel, said he is “going to organize a military squad” with the “mission to destroy AI.”

“My official answer is, AI is good because it’s the very beginning of the human race finally seriously thinking about what only humans can do. But my personal answer is, I’m going to organize a military squad, and their mission is to destroy AI,” he said.

Moroccan filmmaker Hakim Belabbes, meanwhile, compared the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the creative world as “a new form of colonialism,” according to a report by Deadline.

“The models they use in AI don’t belong to me. They’re not mine. I have to create my own worlds — otherwise it’s just a new form of colonialism. It’s the whitewashing of our heritage,” Belabbes said.

