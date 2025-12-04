Richard Gere Rages at Trump for ‘What He Has Done to This Country’

Actor Richard Gere is once again attacking President Donald Trump, this time lamenting about what Trump “has done to this country.”

The Pretty Woman star was speaking to Variety about his role as executive producer in Wisdom of Happiness, a film about the life of the current Dalai Lama, when he predictably went off on Trump.

Gere insists that the Dalai Lama project offers a “medicinal quality” for viewers because the times in which we live forces “a deep sickness” on humanity.

“We’re on a very wrong track here, and it’s gotten worse over the last years. Even a sense of basic kindness is lacking in the way people talk to each other,” Gere exclaimed. “Obviously, this comes from our leaders, especially the one we have now. How did that happen? We were responsible. We all have to take credit for that and responsibility for that.”

That led the actor, who sides with a political party that calls all its opponents “Nazis,” to attack Trump.

Gere added that he doesn’t think the sublimity of the Dalai Lama’s teaching would affect Trump. “I don’t know that it would touch him,” the actor spat.

“I would hope that it would,” Gere continued. “I would pray that it would. But boy, I don’t know how you explain what he has done to this country, what it feels like to be an American now, 10 or 11 months in. It’s just astonishing. It’s beyond what anyone could ever imagine.”

Gere didn’t seem to mention that the Dalai Lama has said the same things that Trump has in some instances. For example, in 2016, the Tibetan Buddhist leader insisted that Europe has allowed too many refugees to flood their borders. And he also warned Europe not to allow themselves to become Islamicized. In fact, he directly said that refugees should only be allowed into other countries “temporarily,” not permanently.

Still, the Dalai Lama has criticized Trump’s second presidency as having a “lack of moral principle,” even though in 2016 he said that he had no worries about Trump. The position that irks the Dalai Lama is Trump’s “America First” policies, something he says “is wrong.”

For his part, Gere has been a veritable fountain of attacks on Trump and Republicans.

Gere has called Trump and his voters a “dark presence” who have “almost destroyed this country” because they oppose the actor’s far-left ideals. He has blasted Trump as a “thug” and a “bully.” And he has criticized Trump’s strong stance on legal immigration policies.

