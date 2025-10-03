Actor Richard Gere has again trashed President Donald Trump, declaring he is “not only crazy” but also “a dark, dark presence” intent on somehow destroying the very country that voted overwhelmingly for his return to the White House.

The septuagenarian issued his warning of impending doom from just over 4,000 miles away in Barcelona, Spain. He offered no evidence to support his assertions.

Asked if he was worried about the future, Gere responded “of course” before going on to add, “We have a president who’s not only crazy, he’s a dark, dark presence. And it’s happened so quickly. Six months, he’s almost destroyed our country.”

The star of films such as Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman and Chicago also turned his fire against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by demanding he “has to go.”

“This is not someone who can change,” he said. “He has to go, and all the enablers in the coalition that he has together, they all have to go.”

Gere said there are some “very, very good people on the Palestinian side. Unfortunately, most of them are in jail right now.”

This is not the first time Gere has lashed out at Trump from Spain where he has moved to with his Spanish wife Alejandra Silva.

As Breitbart News reported, Gere earlier this year called Trump a “bully” and a “thug” and said the United States was “in a very dark place” as a result of his presidency.

He made that appraisal wile receiving an International Goya Award at Spain’s top film honours, used his claimed political prescience to further warn the world authoritarianism is on the rise “everywhere.”

“We’re in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who’s the president of the United States. But it’s not just in the U.S., it’s everywhere,” he said, repeating an accusation he made in 2016 when he said Trump is “a guy who’s obviously Mussolini” and “a clown” plus a “demagogue.”

“Authoritarianism takes us all over,” he concluded.

In 2016 during that year’s presidential campaign, the actor told the BBC that Trump being president is “everyone’s nightmare” and his campaign “is disgusting.”