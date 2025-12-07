Watch: Trump Says He’ll Be a Better Kennedy Center Honors Host than ‘Horrible’ Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel

President Donald Trump will host the 48th Kennedy Center Honors and is no doubt he will be a success, further believing Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel should watch and learn how its done.

In previewing the ceremony with honorees at the White House on Saturday Trump said, “We’ve never had a President hosting the awards before. This is a first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews… If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be President.”

Trump’s swipe at Kimmel comes after the left-wing late-night TV comedian was suspended in September for implying the man who killed conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was a Trump supporter.

As Breitbart News reported, honorees gathered in the Oval Office for a gold medal-presentation ceremony ahead of Sunday night, celebrating country music singer George Strait, actor-singer Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester “Sly” Stallone and the members of the rock band Kiss.

The medallions for honorees were donated by Tiffany & Co.

“This is a great evening, it’s a great honor,” Trump said. “And I’m delighted to welcome to the Oval Office – the world-famous, most famous office in the world, most powerful office in the world – our truly exceptional 2025 Kennedy Center honorees.”

Trump said the honorees “inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans”, calling them “the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled”.

The Kennedy Center Honors program and its series of tribute performances for each recipient is set to be taped on Sunday, and will be broadcast later in December.