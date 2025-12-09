Watch: Mark Wahlberg, Mario Lopez, Gwen Stefani Encourage Fans to Pray During Christmas Season

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez, and No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani encouraged their fans to pray this Christmas season, urging them to download the Catholic prayer app Hallow.

“Happy Sunday, everybody, God bless you,” Wahlberg said standing next to Lopez in front of a wooden cross in a video posted to social media.

“God bless, and stay prayed up, God bless,” Lopez added in the video.

The video, shared on by Lopez on X, also included a caption in which the Saved by the Bell star tagged Hallow.

In a separate video, Gwen Stefani encouraged her fans to pray during the Christmas season in an ad for the Christian prayer app.

“It is important this holiday season to spend time in prayer,” Stefani said, adding, “That is what Christmas is all about, letting God into our hearts, and letting Jesus bring us His peace.”

The “Hey Baby” singer then encouraged her followers to download Hallow and join her in prayer this month.

“Download Hallow today and join me and millions of others in praying every day this Advent and Christmas season on Hallow,” Stefani said.

Last year, Stefani shared a similar Christmas message with her fans about the love of Jesus Christ in a video posted to her Instagram account, where she urged her 17.7 million followers to join her in praying during the 25 days leading up to Christmas via Hallow.

Earlier that year, Wahlberg led a prayer during a Super Bowl advertisement for Hallow.

Around that same time, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt revealed that he listens to Father Mike Schmitz’s Bible in a Year podcast, which is featured on the Hallow app.

