No Doubt: Gwen Stefani Shares Christmas Message About the Love of Jesus Christ

No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani shared a Christmas message about the love of Jesus Christ in a video posted to her Instagram account, where she urged her 17.7 million followers to join her in praying during the 25 days leading up to Christmas via the Catholic prayer app Hallow.

“Christmas season has always been my favorite time of the year. It’s the season that we get to celebrate the birth of our Lord,” Stefani began in a video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

Watch Below:

“This year, I’m excited to share that I’ve partnered with this amazing prayer meditation and music app — called Hallow — on their 25-day prayer challenge leading to up Christmas, called ‘Advent Pray25,'” the “Just a Girl” singer continued.

“Join me and millions of other Christians around the world as we celebrate together the truth that God so loved the world, that he gave us His only son,” Stefani added.

The pop star concluded her message by urging her followers to “download Hallow and join me in praying every day.”

“God bless,” Stefani said.

The “Underneath It All” singer is not the only celebrity to have recently partnered with the Catholic prayer app.

Earlier this year, one of Hollywood’s leading actors, Mark Wahlberg, led a prayer during a Super Bowl advertisement for Hallow.

Around that same time, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt revealed that he listens to Father Mike Schmitz’s “Bible in a Year” podcast, which is featured on the Hallow app.

