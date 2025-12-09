Watch: Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Without a Doubt’ JD Vance Can Succeed Trump’s Movement

Golden Globe-winning actor Sylvester Stallone offered firm praise for Vice President JD Vance during a recent interview, describing the former Marine and bestselling author as a genuine and compelling figure poised to carry forward the political movement launched by President Donald Trump.

Stallone made the comments while attending a reception during the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors weekend, where he was recognized by President Trump alongside other honorees for contributions to American arts and culture. Asked whether JD Vance could be a good person to succeed the political movement Trump started, Stallone responded, “Oh, without a doubt.”

The Rocky star described Vance as “an elegant man.” Reflecting on their interaction, Stallone said Vance was “quite generous in his words to me and to my family,” even though “he didn’t have to be” and it was not something he expected. “ There’s something about when you look at a man eye to eye” Stallone remarked, explaining that Vance struck him as “authentic,” not someone “posturing for a different idea.” He concluded by pointing to Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, saying, “Look at the book he wrote — talk about humble beginnings.”

Stallone’s praise comes amid increasing national attention on JD Vance as a key figure in the future of the Republican Party. Vance, serving as both vice president and Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee, has emerged as a frontrunner for 2028, with a recent New Hampshire poll showing him commanding 57 percent support among likely Republican voters.

President Trump has publicly fueled this notion in recent months. During a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump hinted that members of his current administration — specifically Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — could comprise the next Republican presidential ticket. Trump described such a pairing as “unstoppable” and stated he wanted their work to be “carried forward.” That echoed earlier remarks made during a flight to Japan in which Trump again floated the idea of a Vance-Rubio 2028 ticket and praised both men’s leadership.

Elon Musk — who has reportedly mended ties with Trump — outlined a projected 12-year span for the MAGA movement, beginning with Trump’s current term and continuing through two terms of JD Vance as president.

Stallone has previously referred to Trump as “the second George Washington” during a speech at Mar-a-Lago, maintained a close relationship with the president and was appointed earlier this year as one of three Special Envoys to “restore the Golden Age of Hollywood.” Alongside Jon Voight and Mel Gibson, Stallone is part of an effort to revitalize the U.S. entertainment industry and counter the financial and cultural decline many associate with Hollywood’s recent trajectory.